Official: Azerbaijani institutions working to clarify missing persons' fate

"Hosting such events in Baku and exchanging views with international experts helps enhance our experience," according to Gazanfar Ahmadov, Secretary of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons, Report informs.

Ahmadov made the remark at the international conference in Baku titled "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons."

He mentioned that the purpose of the event is to facilitate dialogue between the state, international organizations, and other stakeholders on resolving the issue of missing persons and identifying solutions.

"The work of every specialist in this field is highly commendable. Many institutions in Azerbaijan are sincerely engaged in efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons," the official said.