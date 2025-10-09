Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity

    Official: Azerbaijani institutions working to clarify missing persons' fate

    Domestic policy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 19:51
    Official: Azerbaijani institutions working to clarify missing persons' fate

    "Hosting such events in Baku and exchanging views with international experts helps enhance our experience," according to Gazanfar Ahmadov, Secretary of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons, Report informs.

    Ahmadov made the remark at the international conference in Baku titled "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons."

    He mentioned that the purpose of the event is to facilitate dialogue between the state, international organizations, and other stakeholders on resolving the issue of missing persons and identifying solutions.

    "The work of every specialist in this field is highly commendable. Many institutions in Azerbaijan are sincerely engaged in efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons," the official said.

    Hostages and Missing Persons Azerbaijan Gazanfar Ahmadov
    Dövlət Komissiyasının katibi: Azərbaycanın bir çox qurumları vicdanlı şəkildə itkin şəxslərin taleyi ilə bağlı fəaliyyət göstərir
    Секретарь Госкомиссии отметил вклад азербайджанских структур в поиск пропавших без вести

    Latest News

    20:31
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Sub-Working Group on Environmental Issues holds another meeting

    Ecology
    20:25
    Photo
    Video

    Delegation from Supreme National Defense University of Iran visits Azerbaijan

    Military
    20:12
    Photo
    Video

    Azerbaijani and UAE Air Force Commanders meet

    Military
    20:06

    Netanyahu's office proposes awarding Trump Nobel Peace Prize

    Other countries
    19:51

    Official: Azerbaijani institutions working to clarify missing persons' fate

    Domestic policy
    19:33
    Photo

    Brussels discusses return of Western Azerbaijanis

    Foreign policy
    19:22
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev is attending informal dinner of CIS heads of state in Dushanbe

    Foreign policy
    19:06

    Azercell: This year's DDoS traffic equaled 530 days of nonstop Netflix streaming

    ICT
    18:52

    Azerbaijani boxers conclude European Championship with 5 medals

    Individual sports
    All News Feed