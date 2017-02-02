Number of ruling YAP members exceeds 688,000 persons

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Executive Board of ruling New Azerbaijan Party held a meeting.

Report informs referring to the press service of YAP, annual report of the Board of Directors by 2016 , composition of the Party, composition of the Youth Union and the Women's Council, annual statistical report on 2016, party's financial report for 2016 and business plan of Board of Directors for the first half of 2017 were discussed and adopted.

Deputy Prime Minister, YAP Deputy Chairman - Executive Secretary Ali Ahmadov spoke about the issues included in the agenda of the meeting and said that the development of economic and social life of Azerbaijan continued in 2016: "The main political event of last year was popular vote (referendum) "On Amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan". High voter turnout was in the referendum on September 26 and citizens of Azerbaijan expressed support for the policy of President Ilham Aliyev. That was shining example of high confidence in Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev".

He noted that chairman of the party during election campaign stressed the importance of progress, development, prosperity of the people, strengthening the international positions of Azerbaijan and other works done by President Ilham Aliyev.

It was noted, during reporting period more than 23,000 new members were accepted in ruling party, and thus the number of party members has exceeded 688 thousand people. Youth and women make up the majority among those included in YAP.