Number of people that took Azerbaijani citizenship for the last 7 years unveiled

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Last year, 885 persons had been extended stay in the territory of Azerbaijan, and 53,200 persons immigrated along with their children under the age of 18 years, issued a permit for a temporary living, 2,640 persons - a permanent residence in the country. Report informs, Chairman of the State Migration Service Firudin Nabiyev stated in his paper published on the AzerTAc website.

Head of the service noted that the citizenship of Azerbaijan has been taken by 1434 persons since 2008: "During the period, 36,467 people were recognized as citizens of Azerbaijan and relevant bodies gave them documents proving their Azerbaijani citizenship."

According F.Nabiyev, last year were fixed the cases of violation of administrative legislation by 26 567 foreigners or persons without citizenship, and in respect of them were taken an appropriate measures: "In the last year, were received 105,550 applications from foreigners and persons without persons associated with the extension of stay in the country, issuance of a permit for temporary or permanent residence, reception, rejection, restoration of citizenship, determination of citizenship and refugee status, issuance of a permit to carry out labor activity and extension of existing permits. Each application was investigated separately in accordance with the requirements of national legislation and relevant decisions were taken."

He also stated that last year 670,326 foreigners registered on their residing places.

Notably, today State Migration Service (SMS) marks 9 years of establishment.