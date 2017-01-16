Number of people, granted Azerbaijani citizenship for last 5 years unveiled

Baku 16 January. REPORT.AZ / "Currently, we have been observing the largest influx of refugees and internally displaced persons since World War II. 65.3 million people were internally displaced in the world".

Report informs citing the State Migration Service, Chief of the Service, 2nd degree Adviser to the State Migration Service, Firudin Nabiyev said at a reporting dedicated to the summary of 2016.

He said that as an attractive country for foreigners, over the last years, Azerbaijan has turned into a country of transit and destination from a country of origin.

Thus, Integrated Migration Information System revealed 2 242 783 entrances of 1 143 951 foreigners and stateless persons into the country as well as 2 242 788 exits of 1 137 351 persons in 2016. Last year, 672.337 foreigners were registered on their places of stay according to the period, 51.710 people were issued permits of residence, also, 9.480 work permits".

The chief said that over the last five years, 68.270 people were granted Azerbaijani citizenship.

F.Nabiyev said that law enforcement agencies received information on participation of 58 people in religious extremism and terrorism activity outside the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Migration Service launched proceedings on their loss of citizenship of the Republic of Azerbaijan, relevant documents issued to the courts and decisions adopted.