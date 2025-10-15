NGO Cooperation Forum to kick off in Khankandi on October 19

The NGO Cooperation Forum, dedicated to the "Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty," will be held in Khankandi on October 19–20.

According to Report, the official opening ceremony will take place on October 20 at the Khankandi Congress Center.

As part of the Forum, panel discussions will be held on the following topics: "Azerbaijani NGOs Open to the World: Uniting Against Isolation", "On the Road to WUF13: New Opportunities for NGOs", "The Digital NGO Concept: Artificial Intelligence and Digital Solutions", "Turkoman Heritage: Loyalty to Historical Roots"