​Next plenum of Supreme Court of Azerbaijan was held - PHOTO

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today a regular plenum of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan Republic under the chairmanship of Ramiz Rzayev was held.

Report informs citing APA, the agenda was approved by the plenum after the chairman of the Supreme Court, Rzayev Rzayev opened the meeting.

At the plenary session attended by judges and presidents of a number of district courts, courts of serious crimes, appellation court, Supreme Court Chairman Ramiz Rzayev said that the sanctity of life and health of everyone living in the country are ensured protected by the state as part of the rights and freedoms: "The government provides protection of property rights. An attempt on life, physical and spiritual health, property and apartment and applying force against a person is prohibited, and such actions involve corresponding responsibility."

Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Zakir Garalov attended the plenum.