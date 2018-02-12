Next meeting of Azerbaijan's Pardon Issues Commission to be held this week

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ The next meeting of the Pardon Issues Commission under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan will take place this week.

Report informs, next appeals to the Commission will be considered at the meeting.

Notably, this year, Pardon Issues Commission held 3 meetings, 300 out of 1,000 appeals were considered, most of which received a positive response. After the consideration of all appeals, the corresponding list will be presented to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.