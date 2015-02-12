Next dialogue kicks off between Azerbaijan government and opposition parties

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting starts with the heads of a group of opposition parties due to the initiative of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration. Report informs, Azerbaijani government represented by the Head of the Department of Social and Political Issues of the Presidential Administration Ali Hasanov, deputy head of the department Tahir Suleymanov, head of the department sector Elman Pashayev.

And oppositional side represented by the head of the Azerbaijan Public Party Panah Huseyn, the head of the Azerbaijan Social-Democratic Party Araz Alizadeh, the head of the Azerbaijan Democratic Party Sardar Jalalogly, the head of the Classic Popular Front Party Mirmahmud Miraliogly, the head of the Great Order Party, MP Fazil Mustafa, the head of the Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, MP Gudrat Hasanguliyev, the head of the Azerbaijan Democratik Reformations Party, MP Asim Mollazadeh, the head of the Civic and Development Party Ali Aliyev, the head of the Great Azerbaijan Party Elshad Musayev, the head of the Azerbaijan Hope Party, MP Igbal Agazadeh, the head of Azerbaijan Freedom Party Ahmad Oruj, the head of the Azerbaijan National Freedom Party Yusif Bagirzadeh, the head of the National Prosperity Division Party, MP Faraj Guliyev, first deputy of the head of the Azerbaijan United Communists Party Musa Tukanov and the head of the Azerbaijan Communists Party Rauf Gurbanov.



The meeting was continued without presence of the media representatives.

First meeting of Azerbaijani government and oppositional parties was held on December, 13, 2014.