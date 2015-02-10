New draft law on consideration of citizens' appeals prepared in Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ A new draft law "On citizens' applications" signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was submitted to Milli Mejlis. The draft law consists of 17 Articles.

According to the draft law, Azerbaijani citizens have the rights to appeal personally or collectively to the state and municipal authorities, the officials that are under the state or municipal property or whose shares (shares) being controlled by the state or the municipality and budget organizations or their officials by means of a representative or in person in a written or oral form. The citizens implement their rights to appeal freely and voluntarily. In addition, the implementation of the citizen's right of applying should not violate the rights or freedoms of others.

Also, it is forbidden to restrict a citizen's right to apply due to a race, nationality, religion, language, gender, origin, property, views, beliefs, political parties, trade unions and affiliation to other social organizations.