    New chair was appointed to press service of one of the state agencies

    Yahya Babanly takes office today

    Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ New chair was appointed to the press service of the State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, to this point was adopted the candidacy of the Chairman of the Public Association for support of youth education "Həmrəy" Yahya Babanly.

    Y.Babanly confirmed to Report confirmed the information and said that he was appointed to the post two days ago, and today took up his duties.

    The State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy created by the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, on February 1, 2013.

