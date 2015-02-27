Ministry of Economy and Industry was allocated 2 million manats

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree "On measures for the activities of the Mingachevir industrial park".

Report informs, according to the decree, in order to ensure the organization of activities Mingachevir Industrial Park, the demolition of existing buildings on its territory and facilities, creating external and internal infrastructure (electric and thermal energy, gas, water, sewage, communications, transportation, fire protection, industrial destination, administrative, social and other infrastructure) from the State budget of Azerbaijan Republic for 2015 the Reserve Fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to be allocated to the Ministry of Economy and Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan initially 2 (two) million manats.

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan instructed to ensure in order of the amount of funding provided for in paragraph 1 of the decree, and the Cabinet of Ministers instructed to resolve issues arising from the decree.