Azerbaijani Defense Ministry appeals mass media chiefs

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ Taking into account the sensitivity on the frontline zone, Ministry of Defense has again appealed to the chiefs of local mass media based in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry states that taking into account that spreading inaccurate military information mostly without being investigated as well as received from anonymous and unofficial sources, serves interests of the enemy, prevention of socialization of relevant information without Defense Ministry's official statement and specification is recommended.