Presidential order awards Ecology Minister Huseyn Baghirov 'Glory' Order

Baku. 16 December.REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on awarding the Minister of Eocology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Huseyngulu Baghirov with 'Glory' Order.

Report informs, H.Baghirov was awarded for his services in nature protection in Azerbaijan and improvement of environment.

Huseyn Baghirov was born in December 17, 1955. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Baku State University in 1978. In accordance with decision of USSR Board of Education Ministry he was awarded Professor academic title in 1990.

He worked at Ministry of Education in 1978-1983, then at Komsomol authorities. In 1985-1992, worked as teacher at Transcaucasia Komsomol and Supreme Party schools. He was Head of Youth Institute since 1990 and Western University since 1992. In 2000-2001, worked in the post of Trade Minister. He has been working in the post of Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources since 2001.

He was elected President of Air and Extreme Sports Federation in 2005.