Minimum monthly wage increased by 10.5 % in Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the increase of the minimum wage in the country.

Report informs, the minimum wage was set at 116 AZN from January 1, 2017.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to resolve issues arising from the decree.

1st part of (Legislative acts of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 2013 No 8 article 992) of the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No 3112 on increase of the minimum wage signed on August 31, 2013 has been canceled.

That means increase of minimum wage by 11 AZN (10.5 %).

Up to now, the minimum wage was 105 AZN.