    Milli Majlis will hold first plenary meeting to fall session

    The meeting will be held on October 2© Report

    Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ The date of the first plenary meeting of autumn session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) was announced.

    Report informs, the session will be held on October 2.

    According to internal regulations of the Azerbaijani Parliament, fall session begins on September 30 and continues until December 30. 

    If September 30 coincides with a holiday, voting that is considered as a day off, the session begins on the first business day after that day.  

