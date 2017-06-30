Milli Majlis starts last meeting of extraordinary session

© Report

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ The final plenary meeting of the extraordinary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has started.

Report informs, the agenda includes 19 issues.

The draft law "On ethical behavior rules of members of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan" (in the 2nd reading), "Unemployment insurance" (in the 2nd reading) will be discussed.

In addition, amendments to the "On state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2017", Water Code, Migration Code, "On execution", "On prevention of domestic violence", "On advertising", "On state duty", "On establishment of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" will be considered.