Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) starts plenary session on the 25th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

Report informs, meeting presided by the Parliament Speaker Ogtay Asadov firstly commemorated memory of the tragedy victims with a minute of silence.

The agenda of the session includes one issue - draft resolution on the 25th anniversary of the Khojaly massacre.