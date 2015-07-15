Milli Majlis and Press Council sign a Memorandum of Understanding

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Milli Majlis and Press Council.

Report informs, in his speech at the event, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Culture of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament), Nizami Jafarov said that, Azerbaijani people has 140-year history of publishing.

According to him, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev constantly shows the attention to the press and care: "More wide coverage of the parliament activity, giving the public more information about the legislation and decisions is very important. The work of journalists is indispensable in this matter."

Chairman of the Committee considers that the relationship between Milli Majlis and the media should be at the higher level: "I can say that, Parliament is satisfied with work of the press. Of course, sometimes there are some complaints. This is mainly manifested in bringing inaccurate information, or wrong uttering a word to public."

Chairman of the Press Council Aflatun Amashov said that the celebration of the national day of the press is not only a holiday of the media, but the entire Azerbaijani nation as a whole: "The newspaper "Ekinchi" played an important role in the development of the people.

A.Amashov added that based on the importance of media in a democratic society, we can say that the close cooperation between the Milli Majlis and the Press Council will make a great contribution to the further cooperation.

The main objective of the signing of the memorandum is to provide the public with more comprehensive information on the activity of MM, appropriate education in this field, ensuring the participation of representatives of the Press Council (or media) in decision-making and legislation in parliament, the organization of creative competition among journalists for propaganda purposes of the press, Azerbaijani parliamentary coverage of international activities and MM study in this area.

After the speeches at the event, deputies and members of the Press Council praised the conclusion of the Memorandum of Understanding.