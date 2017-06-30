Milli Majlis adopts a law envisaging bans to deputies

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Draft law "On ethical behavior rules of members of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan" was discussed at today's extraordinary last plenary session of Milli Majlis.

Report informs, the newly developed draft law consists of 13 articles.

The draft law defines legal mechanisms for ethical conduct of MPs as well as observance of these rules in accordance with Paragraph 7 of Part I of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Paragraphs 1 and 3 of Part I Article 94.

This law applies only to persons having the status of a deputy. Guided by ethical conduct rules, each MP is obliged to comply with the provisions of this law.

The draft law prohibits depriving MPs from mandates, rudely violating the rules of ethical conduct, banning MPs from using abusive language, and interrupting their counterparts.

The draft law put to vote and was adopted in the second and third readings.