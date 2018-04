Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Spring session of the Azerbaijani Parliament's committee meetings starts.

Report informs, Health and Culture Committees will hold separate sessions on January 18.

Notably, on December 30, 2016, lawmakers took a winter break. The vacation completed on January 15.

The first plenary meeting of the spring session will be held on February 1. The session will last until May 31.