Mehriban Aliyeva: 'We try the world has no conflict epicenters, but a peace'

Baku. 27 April.REPORT.AZ/ 'We try the world has no conflict epicenters and get peace'.

Report informs, First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, UNESCO and ISESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva said in the event within VII Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC).

Mehriban Aliyeva said that in addition to being historical land, Azerbaijan is the youngest member of the United Nations: 'Our country became the UN full member in 1992. Azerbaijan has developed a lot in 25 years and integrated into the world. Reforms have been carried out in the field of science and education. It is noteworthy that our people developed, despite faced great difficulties. Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict had been continuing for 5 years, when Azerbaijan became a member of the UN. We have suffered considerable damage as a result of Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani lands, cultural monuments destroyed, cities were razed to the ground. The UN Security Council has adopted resolutions on the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani lands'.

The First Lady of Azerbaijan said that refugee camps have been annulled in Azerbaijan, IDPs, living there provided with apartments: 'But no matter how good conditions are created, these people want to return to their homes, older people are eager to see their land. Internally displaced persons from Karabakh, Syria, Afghanistan suffer a lot. We try the world has no conflict epicenters and get peace'.

She provided information about the works done by Heydar Aliyev Foundation.