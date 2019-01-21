Mehman Huseynov addresses appeal to President Ilham Aliyev

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Blogger Mehman Huseynov, who is serving his sentence in prison, has addressed an appeal to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs that the statement signed on January 20 reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

"I, Mehman Huseynov, has been serving my sentence for around two years. During this time, there have been no unpleasant experience between me and the prison staff. I have always tried to observe the rules. However, an incident occurred on December 26 last year for which I was blamed. I do not want to take your time by writing about the incident. I just want to say that I have no fault. I have never hit a prison officer.

"My term of punishment ends on March 2. I have been waiting for this moment for a long time. I don’t want to get a new term. As I said before, I'm not responsible for anybody's actions. But I do not want anyone to take advantage of my situation. I'm just interested in one thing. Going free. If I get a new term, it will be a big blow to my 70-year-old father. It's hard for him to see me in this situation and pay frequent visits to me.

"I ask you to order the correct investigation of my case. I am confident that the decision on my case will be fair with your interference."