Mazahir Panahov: Political parties take reporting issue seriously

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Since the beginning of this year, political parties of Azerbaijan began to send their financial report for 2017".

Report informs, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov told journalists.

He recalled that last year some political parties did not provide information: "We are striving to bring this process in order, to create a tradition, to adapt political parties' relations to international standards. But at the same time, our common position is that taking a tough stance is early.

If you compare 2017 year with the two previous years, you can see a serious difference. It is felt that, political parties take reporting issue seriously.