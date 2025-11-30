Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Marijana Kujundžić: Gender-based violence - serious human rights violation

    Domestic policy
    • 30 November, 2025
    • 16:48
    Marijana Kujundžić: Gender-based violence - serious human rights violation

    The young generation has the power to change established propaganda clichés, challenge stereotypes and harmful norms, as well as build relationships based on respect, equality, and emotional safety.

    As Report informs, this was stated by the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marijana Kujundžić at an event dedicated to combating gender-based violence.

    She emphasized that gender-based violence is a serious violation of human rights: "It prevents the full participation of women and girls in society. Putting an end to this is our common obligation."

    The main purpose of the event is to discuss gender-based violence, drawing attention to a range of topics reflected in the book by American author Colleen Hoover "It Ends With Us."

    The event was held as part of the EU campaign "16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence" under the slogan "It All Starts With Us. Let's End Violence Against Women and Girls," which began on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and will last until December 10, International Human Rights Day.

    Aİ-nin Azərbaycandakı səfiri: Gender əsaslı zorakılıq ciddi hüquq pozuntusudur
    Марияна Куюнджич: Гендерное насилие является серьезным нарушением прав человека

