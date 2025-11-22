Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Domestic policy
    • 22 November, 2025
    • 13:47
    Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva visit farming enterprise in Lankaran

    Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, and Alena Aliyeva familiarized themselves with the "Citrus Valley" farming enterprise in Lankaran, Report informs.

    Raftara Shukurova, the owner of the facility, noted that Citrus Valley, one of Azerbaijan's first agro-gastro-ecotourism destinations, received more than 15,000 tourists in 2024. Visitors have the opportunity to observe agricultural processes, including fruit harvesting, taste local cuisine, and participate in master classes.

    Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva viewed the conditions at the facility, examined the products on display, met with staff members, and wished them success in their activities.

    Photo
    Photo
    13:47
    Photo

    Domestic policy
