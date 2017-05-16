Azerbaijani Parliament approves law allowing to impeach municipality member for ethical rules violation

© Report

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ The draft law on Municipal Ethics Code has been discussed at today's plenary session of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis).

Report informs, the bill contains 3 chapters and 27 articles.

This law sets legal mechanisms on rules of ethics, principles for council members.

Under the bill, violation of the rules of ethical conduct disciplinary proceedings is basis to impeach municipality member.

Disciplinary action against the member who violated Ethics Code applied within 30 days from the date of detection.

The bill was put to vote and adopted in the second reading.