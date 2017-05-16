 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani Parliament approves law allowing to impeach municipality member for ethical rules violation

    The bill contains 3 chapters and 27 articles© Report

    Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ The draft law on Municipal Ethics Code has been discussed at today's plenary session of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis).

    Report informs, the bill contains 3 chapters and 27 articles.

    This law sets legal mechanisms on rules of ethics, principles for council members.

    Under the bill, violation of the rules of ethical conduct disciplinary proceedings is basis to impeach municipality member.

    Disciplinary action against the member who violated Ethics Code applied within 30 days from the date of detection.

    The bill was put to vote and adopted in the second reading.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi