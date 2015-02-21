Khojaly genocide to be commemorated in several districts of Turkey

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ MPS of Milli Mejlis Elman and Ganira Pashayeva will be on the visit in Ankara on February 23-28 to attend the event dedicated to the anniversary of Khojaly genocide.

The press service of the MM said to Report that MPs will take part in the commemoration events to be held in Khojaly Memorial and Museum Complex in Kiziljahamam district of Ankara and in front of the Khojaly Monument in Azerbaijan Square in Kechioren district.