 Top
    Close photo mode

    Khojaly genocide to be commemorated in several districts of Turkey

    In this regard, Azerbaijani Members of Parliament will visit Turkey

    Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ MPS of Milli Mejlis Elman and Ganira Pashayeva will be on the visit in Ankara on February 23-28 to attend the event dedicated to the anniversary of Khojaly genocide.

    The press service of the MM said to Report that MPs will take part in the commemoration events to be held in Khojaly Memorial and Museum Complex in Kiziljahamam district of Ankara and in front of the Khojaly Monument in Azerbaijan Square in Kechioren district. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi