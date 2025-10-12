Inam Karimov: Azerbaijan building its judicial system based on justice and rule of law

Since the restoration of its independence, Azerbaijan has been building its judicial system on the principles of justice and the rule of law, Chairman of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan, Inam Karimov, said at the 67th General Assembly of the International Association of Judges, held in Baku.

"This year marks both the 30th anniversary of our Constitution and the 5th anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. All countries of the world must unite on matters of justice. Cooperation should form the foundation of the global judicial system," emphasized the Chairman of the Supreme Court.