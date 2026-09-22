Ilham Aliyev: Well-conceived security system based on ability to anticipate risks
Domestic policy
- 22 September, 2026
- 13:31
To ensure security effectively, it is vital not only to combat existing threats and address their consequences, but also to identify risks in advance and prevent them in a timely manner, reads an address by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the participants of the 4th Baku Security Forum, Report informs.
"To this end, strengthening mutual trust among states, developing professional ties between security agencies, and enhancing the effectiveness of information exchange are of paramount importance. Experience shows that partnerships based on open and reliable dialogue enable more agile and effective responses to even the most complex security challenges," the head of state noted in his address.
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