Ghani: Afghanistan keen to strengthen economic cooperation with Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Afghanistan is interested in strengthening economic cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Report informs, President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani said speaking at the opening ceremony of the 7th Ministerial Conference "Security and Economic Connectivity towards a Strengthened Heart of Asia Region" within the framework of the Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process in Baku.

According to Ashraf Ghani, "geography and political will have brought Afghanistan and Azerbaijan closer together."

"Our cooperation will help to strengthen regional security and the prosperity of our peoples," he added.

He noted that, based on his own experience in Azerbaijan, they perfectly understand the situation in Afghanistan, as both countries faced a war, a wave of refugees. A. Ghani stressed that Afghanistan intends to use the experience of Azerbaijan in the development of the economy and, in particular, in the multi-vector nature of the economy.

Afghan President expressed his hope for strengthening economic cooperation with Azerbaijan and signing of new agreements on cooperation between the two countries in a number of spheres.