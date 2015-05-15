 Top
    Financial report of political parties to be investigated by special structure in Azerbaijan

    During the election period, the investigation may be conducted also by Auditing Service

    Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Guidelines concerning the provision of financial reports of political parties were approved. The Rules of the Central Election Commission (CEC) also include two structures, which were created in regard with this aim.

    Report informs, speaking at today's meeting of the Central Election Commission deputy chairman of the Central Election Commission, Natig Mammadov informed about some acts of normative character. According to him, during the provision of reports by the political parties, the CEC should check their eligibility. Consideration of the financial reports of parties will set up by the CEC sector.

    During the election period may conduct an investigation and Auditing Service.

