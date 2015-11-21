Deputy Prime Minister: Structure of State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance is about to be established

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Structure of State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance under the Cabinet of Ministers is about to be established.

Report informs, Ali Ahmadov, Deputy PM told reporters.

According to him, necessary investigations are carried out for applying compulsory medical insurance in order to implement as much as possible medical insurance in Azerbaijan in near future: "Great works are planned. Firstly, agency should be established and made ready for operation. Then medical insurance is to apply in Azerbaijan by choosing model. I think that we will intensify its application as possible as a result of intensive work. I'd like to say in advance that great works is to execute for applying medical insurance as well as legislative framework should be developed. Personnel training also requires time. However, medical insurance is not popular in Azerbaijan, some extent is available. We will try most of considered works to be carried out during 2016".