Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) released data on voter turnout by 12:00 on the repeat parliamentary elections on Agdash constituency No 90.

Report informs, Director of the Information Center of the CEC Secretariat Farid Orujov noted that 10 369 people have voted out of 40 203 (25,8%) since the start of voting.

F. Orujov said that hotline "115" of CEC has not received a complaint.