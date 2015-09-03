Cosmopolitan: Mehriban Aliyeva is one of the Brightest First Ladies in the world

Baku.3 September.REPORT.AZ/ "Smart and beautiful Mehriban is granddaughter of writer Mira Jalal Pashayev and daughter of the rector of the National Academy of Aviation Arif Pashayev. She is a representative of one of the most powerful families in Azerbaijan. She continued her family's heritage with dignity: she graduated from the Sechenov Medical University with an A Diploma, becoming wife of the president-to-be during her university times (they have three children).

Mehriban worked as a doctor at the Moscow Scientific Institute of Eye Diseases, after which she began to deal with charity. Today the First Lady of Azerbaijan is a UN and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador. And, of course, she is the most stylish lady of the country".

The popular magazine 'Cosmopolitan' writes about the First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

According to the magazine, among the brightest ladies of the world are as well Michelle Obama, wife of the U.S. President Barack Obama, Valérie Trierweiler, the former wife of President of France Francois Hollande, Asma al-Assad, wife of President of Syria Bashar al-Assad, Angelica Rivera, wife of President of Mexico Enrique Peña Nieto and others.