Cleanup campaign held in Khojaly

A cleanup campaign was organized around the lake in Daghdaghan village of Khojaly district to improve the environmental situation.

The public relations department of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in the city of Khankandi and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts told Report.

Students of Karabakh University and employees of hotels operating in Khankandi actively participated in the environmental campaign. During the cleanup, students and volunteers cleared the area around the lake of waste.

The main purpose of the campaign was to raise awareness and promote environmental responsibility in order to prevent pollution, harm to wildlife and forest fires during recreation in nature.