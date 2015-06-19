Chingiz Asgarov: International organizations protecting arrested NGO representatives protect their own interests

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Periodically, some countries and international organizations were active against Azerbaijan. And now the campaign is carried out in the period of the I European games. It is normal. As you know, during the Sochi Olympics was a campaign against Russia. Similar events occurred also during important events in Brazil and China. There is a strange opinion that, such activities pose to international organizations an opportunity to showcase their interests."

Report informs, Head of Human Rights Protection Sector of the Department for Law Enforcement Agencies at the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, Chingiz Asgarov said.

According to him, referring to the arrest of several NGO representatives, international organizations launch a campaign against Azerbaijan: "Everyone knows reason of their arrest. The investigation authorities of Azerbaijan have the suspicion that these people engaged in financial fraud. International organizations protecting arrested NGO representatives protect their own interests. However, the last word on this matter will judge the court."

The official said that, progress in human rights achieved in Azerbaijan in all directions. He added that, the important activities carried out also to ensure the independence of the judiciary in the country: "In Azerbaijan, the rule of law prevails. That's to say, the independent courts ensure human rights."