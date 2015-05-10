Ceremony to mark 92nd birthday anniversary of Heydar Aliyev and 11th anniversary of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation was held in Baku - PHOTOS

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ A solemn ceremony to mark the 92nd birthday anniversary of national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and 11th anniversary of the establishment of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been held.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his wife Mehriban Aliyeva and family members attended the ceremony.

The head of state made a speech at the ceremony.

Then the ceremony to present the “Heydar Aliyev” award was held.

First President Ilham Aliyev`s order to confer “Heydar Aliyev” award upon People's Artist of Azerbaijan Tahir Salahov was read out.

President Ilham Aliyev presented the award to Tahir Salahov.

The ceremony featured demonstration of a documentary on national leader Heydar Aliyev`s activities.

Winners of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation`s “Gizil chinar” international award 2015 were announced.

Azerbaijan`s first lady Mehriban Aliyeva handed “Gizil chinar” international awards to famous cultural expert Herve Mikaeloff for his support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation`s implemented projects in the field of culture and his active participation in promotion of Azerbaijan`s culture, and People's Artist, prominent figure of mugham art Aghakhan Abdullayev for the protection of ancient mugham heritage, development of school of mugham performance, training of a new generation of mugham performers, and his contribution to the development of Azerbaijani culture.

Addressing the event, Herve Mikaeloff and Aghakhan Abdullayev thanked for the award.

The solemn ceremony was followed by a concert.