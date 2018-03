Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Issue of registration of plenipotentiaries in the upcoming elections to the Milli Majlis on November 1, 2015, was discussed at today's meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Report informs, authorized representatives in the current parliamentary elections, the party "Yeni Azerbaijan" (YAP), Azerbaijani Popular Front Party (APFP) and the Civil Solidarity Party (CSP) were registered at the meeting.