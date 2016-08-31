CEC registers 161 observers to monitor referendum in Azerbaijan

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ 161 observers have been registered at the Central Election Commission (CEC) to monitor the referendum on September 26, 2016,to be held with the purpose of making amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said.

He noted that 82 people of the observers were registered as representatives of 'Yeni Azərbaycan' (New Azerbaijan) campaign group, while 29 of 'Vətəndaş Cəmiyyəti' (Civil Society). 6 of them represent the Secretariat of the Council of CIS Inter-parliamentary Assembly. 42 people registered on their own initiatives.

M.Panahov added that 7503 observers were registered at the constituency election commissions.