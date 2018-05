Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Hot line 115 of the Central Election Commission (CEC) has received no complaints regarding the popular vote (referendum) until 12:00 Baku time.

Report informs, Chairman of the Information Center "Elections" of the CEC Secretariat Farid Orujov said.

According to him, up to 12:00 Baku time, 5604 of 5627 polling stations have submitted the reports.