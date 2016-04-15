New CEC holds first meeting: Mazahir Panahov re-elected a chairman

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has held its first meeting in a new composition.

Report informs, Head of Milli Majlis Administration Safa Mirzayev, Vice-Speaker Ziyafat Asgarov attended the meeting.

As a result of voting, Mazahir Panahov re-elected as a chairman of the CEC, Natig Mammadov elected to the post of deputy chairman.

Mikayil Rahimov and Arifa Mukhtarova hasve been elected as CEC secretaries.

Notably, Notably, today Milli Majlis has approved new composition of the CEC. The new composition consists of Fuad Javadov, Shaitdin Aliyev, Ramiz Ibrahimov, Valida Kazimova, Huseyn Pashayev,Mazahir Panahov, Ilham Mammadov, Natig Mammadov, Arifa Mukhtarova, Nizami Nadirov, Gabil Orujov, Azar Taghiyev, Bakhsheyis Asgarov, Etibar Guliyev, Mikayil Rahimov, Tofig Hasanov, Almas Gahramanli and Ilkin Shahbazov.