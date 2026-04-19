Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Bulgaria heads to polls in eighth general election in five years

    Domestic policy
    • 19 April, 2026
    • 09:31
    Bulgaria heads to polls in eighth general election in five years

    Bulgarian voters are heading to the ballot booths on Sunday in the country's eighth general election in five years, with former president Rumen Radev's new party leading in the opinion polls and promising to bring an end to chronic political instability, Report informs via TVP.

    The snap election was prompted by the resignation of the country's coalition government late last year as deep-rooted discontent over corruption erupted, bringing hundreds of thousands to the streets in the biggest protests since the fall of communism.

    Voting stations opened at 7 am local time and are set to close at 8 pm, with the outcome keenly followed by observers and leaders across Europe, especially in light of Viktor Orbán's defeat in Hungary last week.

    early elections Rumen Radev Bulgaria
    Radevin koalisiyası Bolqarıstanda parlament seçkilərində öndədir - YENİLƏNİB-2
    Коалиция Радева лидирует на досрочных парламентских выборах в Болгарии - ОБНОВЛЕНО-3

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