Baku to host int'l symposium dedicated to modern models of religious education

An international symposium on "Modern Models of Religious Education: in the Context of Spiritual Values ​​and Global Challenges" will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, on October 22–23, Report informs.

The symposium is being organized by the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology, and the Foundation for the Promotion of Spiritual Values.

The event aims to analyze the current situation in religious education in Azerbaijan and globally, discuss proposals for addressing emerging issues, and create a platform for the exchange of information and experience.

In addition to representatives of government agencies, religious denominations, local universities, and research institutions, the international event is expected to attract approximately 40 foreign guests, including heads of prestigious universities, scholars, and experts from Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Georgia, Albania, the United States, Russia, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Iraq.