Baku resident: Today we celebrate the victory with joy and pride

21-year-old Baku resident Tamasha Huseynli shared her emotions on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day.

In her comments to Report, she said she recalls the victory achieved five years ago with joy and pride.

"I was only 16 at the time. I remember how the entire nation united to support our soldiers. Every time President Ilham Aliyev announced the victory, we went out into the streets with the slogan ‘Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" Those were unforgettable days. I am filled with pride and congratulate the entire Azerbaijani people. I wish everyone happiness and well-being," Huseynli said.