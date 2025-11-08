Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Baku resident: Today we celebrate the victory with joy and pride

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 11:54
    Baku resident: Today we celebrate the victory with joy and pride

    21-year-old Baku resident Tamasha Huseynli shared her emotions on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day.

    In her comments to Report, she said she recalls the victory achieved five years ago with joy and pride.

    "I was only 16 at the time. I remember how the entire nation united to support our soldiers. Every time President Ilham Aliyev announced the victory, we went out into the streets with the slogan ‘Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" Those were unforgettable days. I am filled with pride and congratulate the entire Azerbaijani people. I wish everyone happiness and well-being," Huseynli said.

    Victory Day youth Karabakh Patriotic War
    Photo
    Bakı sakini: Bu gün qələbəni həm sevinc, həm də qürur hissi ilə qeyd edirik
    Photo
    Жительница Баку: Сегодня мы с радостью и гордостью празднуем победу

    Latest News

    12:51

    NATO continues to select candidate for position of special rep for Caucasus & Central Asia - EXCLUSIVE

    Region
    12:49
    Photo

    UAE Deputy PM arrives in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    12:42

    Azeri Light crude rises to $65.1 per barrel

    Energy
    12:40

    Azerbaijan's Victory Museum to open to visitors starting tomorrow

    Domestic policy
    12:33
    Photo
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend Victory Museum opening in Baku

    Domestic policy
    12:22

    Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated in Buenos Aires

    Foreign policy
    12:20
    Photo

    Baku residents celebrating fifth anniversary of Victory Day

    Domestic policy
    12:20
    Photo

    Ministry: Nearly 600 residents employed in Azerbaijan's Shusha

    Social security
    12:19
    Photo

    Shusha hosting series of events on November 8 – Victory Day

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed