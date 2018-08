Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ New judge was elected to the Supreme Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, at today's plenary session of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Aziz Seyidov has been nominated for election judge of the Supreme Court.

The draft was put to the vote and approved.

Notably, Aziz Seyidov has been the chief prosecutor of Baku since April 2007.