Azerbaijani Prosecutor General meets with counterparts in Saudi Arabia

Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Egypt, Bahrain, Iraq, Morocco, and Pakistan in Saudi Arabia, the Prosecutor General's Office told Report.

It was noted that during the bilateral meeting with Ms. Ghada Waly, United Nations Under-Secretary-General, Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, and Director General of the UN Office at Vienna, the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and the organization-both bilaterally and within international frameworks-was emphasized. The parties discussed joint initiatives carried out in cooperation.

Highlighting the importance of strengthening mutual relations and bilateral cooperation, the parties exchanged views on other projects planned for joint implementation in the future.

Additionally, during the meeting with Egypt's Prosecutor General, Mohamed Shawqi Fathi Ismail Ayaad, the existing friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries were noted, and specific proposals in the field of legal cooperation and experience exchange were discussed.

During the meeting with Bahrain's Attorney General Ali bin Fadhl Al Buainain, long-term and productive cooperation relations between the institutions were recalled, and views were also exchanged on new initiatives within the framework of regional projects.

In the meeting with Iraq's Chief Prosecutor Najm Abdullah Ahmed, the establishment of relations between the prosecutorial bodies of both countries and prospective areas of mutual cooperation were noted.

Furthermore, bilateral meetings were held with the head of Morocco's National Authority for Integrity, Prevention and Fight against Corruption (INPPLC), Mohamed Benalilou, and the Chairman of Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau, a specialized anti-corruption body, Nazir Ahmed Butt.

During the meetings, high-level relations between countries, cooperation of law enforcement agencies, as well as issues of continuing mutual support within the framework of international organizations were discussed.

The parties also emphasized the importance of strengthening joint activities in combating transnational crime and other challenges.

During bilateral meetings, effective exchange of views was conducted on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, extradition, money laundering, corruption crimes, and other topics of mutual interest.

In the meeting with Ghada Waly, the parties also recalled key joint initiatives, including the high-level session titled "Mobilizing Law Enforcement in the Fight Against Climate Change," held on November 15 last year within the framework of COP29, co-hosted by Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office, UNODC, and the UAE Ministry of Interior. They also noted the successful hosting of the 6th meeting of the UN's Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Authorities (GlobE) in Baku this May, and expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its role as host.

The delegation's visit has concluded.