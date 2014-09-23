Azerbaijani President visits two regions

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited Ismayilli and Gabala regions on September 22. Report informs, the head of Ismayilli Region Executive Power Mirdamad Sadigov informed the president about the work done in the central square of the region. During his visit to Ismayilli region, President Ilham Aliyev got acquainted with the conditions established in the Central Regional Hospital after major overhaul. Health Minister Oktay Shiraliyev informed the President about the major repair and construction works carried out in hospital.

Then, President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of nursery-kindergarten built at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

In the framework of his visit to Ismayilli, President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the administrative building of district executive power after major reconstruction work and got acquainted with the conditions in the Palace of Culture Ismayilli after overhaul. The head of state attended the opening of a new administrative building for Ismayilli regional branch of “Yeni Azerbaijan”party (New Azerbaijan).

After completing his visit to Ismayilli region, President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Gabala. The head of state attended the opening of a number of facilities for economic and social purposes. The head of the executive power of the region Sabuhi Abdullayev informed the president about the work done in Gabala in recent years. Then, President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the hotel complex “Gafgaz Yengijə Termal Hotel and SPA”.

President Ilham Aliyev also visited “Gilan-Gida” town. The President was informed that two new processing plants were built in the town of Gilan-Gida. Then, President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the food exhibition produced at "Gilan Holding" companies.

President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of a new military town of the Interior Troops in Gabala. Interior Minister, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov reported to the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev. He also got acquainted with the conditions established in the headquarters of the military unit and canteens. In conclusion, the Supreme Commander inspected the weapons and equipment used by the Internal Troops during neutralization of armed gangs.

President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of renovated highway Mirzabayli-Chukhur Gabala-Dizakhli-Charkhana.

Then the President attended the opening of the Gabala archaeological center. The head of the Gabala Archaeological Expedition, a corresponding member of ANAS, Ilyas Babayev informed the President Ilham Aliyev about work done in the center.