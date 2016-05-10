Azerbaijani President visited grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ 10 May is the 93rd birthday anniversary of the architect and builder of the modern independent Azerbaijan, outstanding statesman, brilliant son and nationwide leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva, family members, relatives and friends of the great leader came to the Alley of Honor today.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the grave of nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev and bowed his head in memory of the great leader.

The national anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

The wife of President Ilham Aliyev, Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members laid flowers at the statue of nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev.

Then, President Ilham Aliyev and his family visited the graves of prominent ophthalmologist and Academician Zarifa Aliyeva, outstanding statesman Aziz Aliyev, renowned doctor and scientist Tamerlan Aliyev, and laid flowers.

The ceremony of paying tribute to nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev was joined by Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zade, Chairman of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Ogtay Asadov, Head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev, the Ministers, governors of state committees and companies, members of the parliament.