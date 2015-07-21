Azerbaijani President received a special award of Press Council for resolute position on protection of national interests of Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev met with members of the Board of Directors of the Press Council on the occasion of the 140th anniversary of the national press.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev congratulated journalists and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 140th anniversary of the national press.

Chairman of the Press Council Aflatun Amashov highlighted the development of the national press, and remembered the measures conducted by national leader Heydar Aliyev to develop the media.

The head of state received a special award of the Press Council for his resolute position on the protection of the national interests of Azerbaijan.