Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of Ziya Bunyadov avenue

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December,23, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of Ziya Bunyadov avenue after reconstruction work.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev inspected the stand reflecting technical parameters of the road based on the reconstruction project.

The minister of transport Ziya Mammadov informed the President about the reconstruction work done.

Head of Azerbaijan state cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the highway.